Nice Stretch Of Weather

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Our current weather pattern is rather quiet without any major storm systems approaching for few days. We can expect some typically chilly mornings, but mild afternoons for the rest of the week. Highs today will be in the mid 60s and lows tonight near 40. By tomorrow, highs will climb a few degrees and be near 70 with mid to upper 70s in place Thursday. Winds should remain pretty light through tomorrow and then turn breezy again Thursday. A weak cold front will slip in on Friday dropping temps a few degrees,

