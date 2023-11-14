Nice November Weather Pattern

Our weather is quite comfortable considering the time of year with highs in the 60s and low 70s today. We are tracking some low level moisture that should result in some morning fog tomorrow so factor that into commute plans, but skies should clear by midday and highs tomorrow afternoon will return to the 70 degree mark. Our warmest day of the week is expected on Thursday with temps climbing into the upper 70s. A weak cold front will then drop highs back to near 60 on Friday. AT this time the weekend looks mild with temperatures in the upper 60s, but a stronger cold front is anticipated early next week.

