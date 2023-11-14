Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lubbock teen indicted in shooting of 19-year-old girl

A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.
A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted 17-year-old Jeremiah Bush on one count of aggravated robbery.

The teen is accused of shooting Madison Nunez, 19, “in the face” after meeting her near 37th and Chicago the evening of Sept. 7, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old had been seriously injured. She was taken to UMC for treatment.

Bush was soon identified as a suspect in the shooting. A warrant for his arrest was obtained the day following the crime, according to police.

Investigators arrested Bush at Monterey High School around 9 a.m. on Sept. 11.

On Sept. 12, he was indicted on charges for a different incident in August: fraud and evading arrest.

As of Nov. 14, KCBD has not received an update on Nunez’s injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: 17-year-old charged in Central Lubbock shooting

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Dumas ISD will be increasing security at Dumas High School on Friday ahead of what officials...
Dumas ISD increases security ahead of planned ‘peaceful demonstration’
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

Latest News

Texas Tech Physicians Geriatric Oncology will be offering free memory screenings this Friday.
Texas Tech Physicians to offer free memory screenings Friday
The Salvation Army of Amarillo is needing volunteers for its upcoming Thanksgiving Meal.
Salvation Army of Amarillo needing volunteers for upcoming Thanksgiving Meal
Potter County
Deliver your packages to Potter County Sheriff’s Office to avoid porch pirates
Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide