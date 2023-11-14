A Little Warmer

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some patchy fog is possible early Tuesday morning. Some low clouds will also develop across the southern and eastern parts of the area. The clouds and fog will give way to mostly sunny skies for midday through the afternoon. Temperature will run a bit above average through the weekend until Monday when colder air, and the next chance for some rain arrives.

