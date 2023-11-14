Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation awards $50,000 to 9 area organizations
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation Women’s Circle announced it has awarded a total of $50,928 in grants to nine area organizations impacting women’s health.
The Women’s Circle mission is to support projects that improve the health and wellbeing of women. The organization raises money through membership dues and sponsorships, and members then distribute funds through a yearly grant awards process, according to a press release.
Grants have been awarded to:
- Amarillo Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta
- St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Beloved Community
- Downtown Women’s Center
- Family Care Foundation
- Family Support Services
- Hope Choice
- Moore County Health Foundation
- Sharing Hope Ministry
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
According to the release, 2023 marks the 15th year of the Circle. To date, over $420,000 has been awarded to local programs that impact women’s health.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.