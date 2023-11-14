Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Foggy Starts, Warm Endings

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re looking at another foggy start to your day for Tuesday. Winds are light and humidity is up, which will lead to some limited visibility as you start your day, but will clear, making way for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Winds will be a bit breezier, upwards of 10-20 mph out of the southwest, allowing us to warm into the upper-60°s if not low 70°s for parts of the region. Fog will be expected Wednesday morning as well. Looking ahead, we’re watching for a cold front late Thursday into Friday, then hopefully rain chances kicking off late-weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Vexus Fiber
Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Gov. Abbott announces $15K reward for information on deadly flea market shooting
Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Little Warmer
A Little Warmer
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Steady Warm-Up