Foggy Starts, Warm Endings

We’re looking at another foggy start to your day for Tuesday. Winds are light and humidity is up, which will lead to some limited visibility as you start your day, but will clear, making way for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Winds will be a bit breezier, upwards of 10-20 mph out of the southwest, allowing us to warm into the upper-60°s if not low 70°s for parts of the region. Fog will be expected Wednesday morning as well. Looking ahead, we’re watching for a cold front late Thursday into Friday, then hopefully rain chances kicking off late-weekend.

