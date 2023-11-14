Amazon: new wind farm starts operations in Hansford County

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Amazon has announced Monday that its largest wind farm has started operations in Hansford County near Gruver.

At 1,000 megawatts, it has about four times the production capacity of many of the area’s individual wind farms. There are more than 350 turbines.

NextEra Resources developed the project and estimates it should generate $50 million in payments to landowners and about $70 million in taxes for the county government over its lifespan.

Amazon now has a total of 23 renewable energy projects in Texas. Once operational, these projects are expected to power 820,000 households in Texas.

Amazon has a goal of powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

“At Amazon, we’re constantly seeking innovative ways to bring more solar and wind projects online, both to power our operations and to bring new sources of clean energy to the communities where our customers live and work. These projects are also helping create jobs, support local businesses, and post the local tax base, which are all part of Amazon’s broader commitment to become a more sustainable company,” said Nat Sahlstrom, head of energy, water and sustainability for Amazon Web Services.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.