Amazon announces 10 new solar and wind projects in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amazon has announced 10 new solar and wind projects in Texas, with these new plants creating more than four gigawatts of clean energy.

One of these projects is the third-largest solar project in the world - a 500 megawatt solar farm in Webb County, located in south Texas. A new wind farm and eight additional solar farms throughout the state of Texas are also included in this plan.

Amazon now has a total of 23 renewable energy projects in Texas. Once operational, these projects are expected to power 820,000 households in Texas.

Amazon also announced that their largest renewable energy project has begun operations. This location has more than 350 wind turbines and more than 1,000 megawatts of total capacity and will provide around $70 million in additional tax revenue over the next 30 years, according to developer NextEra.

Amazon has a goal of powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Amazon now has a total of 479 wind and solar projects around the world, and once operational, they are expected to generate more than 71,000 gigawatt-hours of clean energy each year.

“At Amazon, we’re constantly seeking innovative ways to bring more solar and wind projects online, both to power our operations and to bring new sources of clean energy to the communities where our customers live and work. These projects are also helping create jobs, support local businesses, and post the local tax base, which are all part of Amazon’s broader commitment to become a more sustainable company,” said Nat Sahlstrom, head of energy, water and sustainability for Amazon Web Services.

