Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and memorabilia from the WT Football Stadium.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 28, officials said the WT Football Stadium in the private suites was burglarized.

The West Texas A&M University Police Department found that several bottles of liquor and WTAMU memorabilia had been stolen.

The suspected group was seen on camera hauling the stolen items out of the building in a large trash can.

This is what they look like:

If you know who these suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

