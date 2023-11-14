Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and memorabilia from the WT Football Stadium.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 28, officials said the WT Football Stadium in the private suites was burglarized.

The West Texas A&M University Police Department found that several bottles of liquor and WTAMU memorabilia had been stolen.

The suspected group was seen on camera hauling the stolen items out of the building in a large trash can.

This is what they look like:

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and memorabilia from the WT Football Stadium.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

If you know who these suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Vexus Fiber
Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Gov. Abbott announces $15K reward for information on deadly flea market shooting
Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured

Latest News

City of Amarillo looking to repeal paid parking downtown
City of Amarillo looking to repeal paid parking downtown
Law enforcement is often faced with split-second decisions that can be a matter of life and...
Texas Law: Understanding law enforcement’s self-defense rights
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
A resolution was presented in court in favor of bringing back paper ballots due to cost and...
Potter County unanimously votes to continue conducting elections electronically