Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct. 29.

About 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29, police were called to a shooting in the area of Oak Dale Drive and Southeast 29th Avenue, according to the APD.

Officers were told that a person had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police learned that the victim was targeted and that their home and another nearby were subjected to gunfire.

APD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone who has information on the shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

