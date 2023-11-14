Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police investigating Oct. 29 shooting that left 1 wounded

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct....
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct. 29. Source: KFDA
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Oct. 29.

About 11:50 p.m. on Oct. 29, police were called to a shooting in the area of Oak Dale Drive and Southeast 29th Avenue, according to the APD.

Officers were told that a person had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police learned that the victim was targeted and that their home and another nearby were subjected to gunfire.

APD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone who has information on the shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Vexus Fiber
Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Gov. Abbott announces $15K reward for information on deadly flea market shooting
Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured

Latest News

At the Hereford Senior Citizens Center, Ruben learns why the Festival of Trees is their biggest...
Ruben on the Road: Festival of Trees biggest fundraiser for Hereford Senior Center
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
City of Amarillo looking to repeal paid parking downtown
City of Amarillo looking to repeal paid parking downtown
Law enforcement is often faced with split-second decisions that can be a matter of life and...
Texas Law: Understanding law enforcement’s self-defense rights