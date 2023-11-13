Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas

Vexus Fiber
Vexus Fiber(vexusfiber.com)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Vexus Fiber outage is currently impacting residents in Amarillo, Pampa and Wichita Falls.

According to Vexus Fiber Customer Support, the outage is impacting customers in the three cities. At this time, the company does not have an estimated time for restoration.

Customers should receive a text notification when the outage is officially cleared.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured
The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
(Source: Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis)
Clovis zoo announces passing of Jael the giraffe

Latest News

Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Randall County District Attorney releases statement on Brewer execution
WTAMU logo
O’Keeffe letters to be added to WT’s Cornette Library permanent collection
(Source: KFDA)
Northwest Texas Healthcare System and High Plains Food Bank offering a diabetes support group
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Gov. Abbott announces $15K reward for information on deadly flea market shooting