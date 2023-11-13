Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Vexus Fiber outage is currently impacting residents in Amarillo, Pampa and Wichita Falls.

According to Vexus Fiber Customer Support, the outage is impacting customers in the three cities. At this time, the company does not have an estimated time for restoration.

Customers should receive a text notification when the outage is officially cleared.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.