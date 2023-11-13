TxDOT hosting public meetings in Stratford, Texhoma to talk about U.S. 54 project

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting public meetings in Stratford and Texhoma this week to talk about expanding U.S. 54.

The project consists of extending the two lane on U.S. 54 to a four-lane divided roadway with a median, officials said.

This will start at U.S. 54 from FM 2677 in Stratford and will end at the Oklahoma state line.

The project will increase safety by improving cross streets and also by removing existing rest stops to consolidate the areas into one new truck parking location.

The open houses will have hard copies of project materials that the public can look at. People can also ask questions and leave comments during the meetings.

Comments can also be set by email at AMA_Project_Input@txdot.gov and by mail to the TxDOT Amarillo District Office, 5715 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79110.

The deadline for the comments is Dec. 4.

Here is the information about the two meetings:

Texhoma: From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Texhoma High School, located at 418 Elm St.

Stratford: From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, nov. 16, at the Heritage Hall, located at 206 N. Main St.

You can also view the open houses virtually from Nov. 14 at noon to Dec. 4.

You will need to click here and search “US 54 Expansion.”

Another option is to call (806) 672-8585 between 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to ask questions and access project materials.

