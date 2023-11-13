Who's Hiring?
A Steady Warm-Up

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! Partly cloudy skies will continue for today with highs building into the mid 60′s for most of the region. Winds will be calm today before they pick up a slight bit out of the southwest starting tomorrow, which will help aid in an increase in temperatures, with upper 60′s on Tuesday and 70′s on Wednesday and Thursday. Things look to remain dry through the work week with overall conditions remaining pleasant.

