Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, Bushland Volleyball and Panhandle Football

SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, Bushland Volleyball and Panhandle Football
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, Bushland Volleyball and Panhandle Football
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Lance Lahnert, Bushland volleyball or Panhandle football players on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Lance Lahnert, The Panhandle Sports Star:

The Panhandle Sports Star’s Lance Lahnert talks to us about some of his favorite moments and games during the season, what stands out to him from the bi-district round and more!

Bushland Volleyball:

Bushland volleyball players Abby Howell, Hanna Samford and Jayce Ornelas chat with us about representing Bushland at the state tournament, how the team is preparing for challenges and more!

Panhandle Football:

Panhandle football players Landon Durst and Broxton Robinson and head coach Dane Ashley tell us about being part of one of the highest scoring playoff games in Texas, what players saw on the field and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured
The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
(Source: Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis)
Clovis zoo announces passing of Jael the giraffe

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Panhandle football team tells us about being part of a high scoring game
SPORTS DRIVE: Panhandle football team tells us about being part of a high scoring game
Perryton Rangers
Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents
SPORTS DRIVE: Lance Lahnert shares some of his favorite football moments this year
SPORTS DRIVE: Lance Lahnert shares some of his favorite football moments this year
SPORTS DRIVE: Bushland volleyball players chat with us about heading to state
SPORTS DRIVE: Bushland volleyball players chat with us about preparing for challenges at state