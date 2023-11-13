SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Lance Lahnert, Bushland Volleyball and Panhandle Football

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Lance Lahnert, Bushland volleyball or Panhandle football players on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Lance Lahnert, The Panhandle Sports Star:

The Panhandle Sports Star’s Lance Lahnert talks to us about some of his favorite moments and games during the season, what stands out to him from the bi-district round and more!

Bushland Volleyball:

Bushland volleyball players Abby Howell, Hanna Samford and Jayce Ornelas chat with us about representing Bushland at the state tournament, how the team is preparing for challenges and more!

Panhandle Football:

Panhandle football players Landon Durst and Broxton Robinson and head coach Dane Ashley tell us about being part of one of the highest scoring playoff games in Texas, what players saw on the field and more!

