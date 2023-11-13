Ruben on the Road: Roberts County Museum giving a glimpse into Miami’s past

MIAMI, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop at the Roberts County Museum and learns how they bring Miami’s past to life.

Susan Bowers, curator at Roberts County Museum, says the museum is actually housed in what was an active depot on the north side of the tracks.

“In 1979, the depot was moved over to its current location and was restored and added on. We have some additions on and so in 1979 is when they begin that work,” Bowers said.

The biggest thing the museum has to offer is the displays and artifacts, Bowers says.

“So these are the things that were actually used in the businesses, that the people actually had in their homes,” said Bowers.

Bowers says the museum has their maid room, Indian room, a couple displays on mammoths and mammoth fossils and an extensive arrowhead collection.

“We have, Miami is set up like old Miami, so it’s going to be, kind of depicts how Miami looked from 1900s to 1910 with the businesses and services there,” said Bowers.

Bowers says in Miami, the community has a lot of pride.

“The people that found Miami, so a lot of their families are still here and everyone is very proud of, you know, where they came from and how this started. And you know, it’s just a great, rich little piece of history right here in Miami,” said Bowers.

