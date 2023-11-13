Registration open for Discovery Center Friendsgiving Day Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s two-day Friendsgiving Day Camp starting Nov. 20.

The camp will be from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 21 for children ages 3 years old through fourth grade.

According to event organizers, campers can make new friends, enjoy fall activities and learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers.

Spots for the camp are limited. Admission fees for the camp are:

Kinder-fourth grade: $40/day for members $50/day for non-members

PreK, half-day only: $20/day for members $25/day for non-members



Organizers say pre-care and after-care options are available for $10.

To register or for more information, visit the Discovery Center website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.