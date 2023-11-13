Registration open for Discovery Center Friendsgiving Day Camp
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s two-day Friendsgiving Day Camp starting Nov. 20.
The camp will be from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 21 for children ages 3 years old through fourth grade.
According to event organizers, campers can make new friends, enjoy fall activities and learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers.
Spots for the camp are limited. Admission fees for the camp are:
- Kinder-fourth grade:
- $40/day for members
- $50/day for non-members
- PreK, half-day only:
- $20/day for members
- $25/day for non-members
Organizers say pre-care and after-care options are available for $10.
To register or for more information, visit the Discovery Center website.
