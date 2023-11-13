Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Registration open for Discovery Center Friendsgiving Day Camp

Registration is open for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s two-day Friendsgiving Day Camp...
Registration is open for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s two-day Friendsgiving Day Camp starting Nov. 20.(Credit: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s two-day Friendsgiving Day Camp starting Nov. 20.

The camp will be from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 20 and 21 for children ages 3 years old through fourth grade.

According to event organizers, campers can make new friends, enjoy fall activities and learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers.

Spots for the camp are limited. Admission fees for the camp are:

  • Kinder-fourth grade:
    • $40/day for members
    • $50/day for non-members
  • PreK, half-day only:
    • $20/day for members
    • $25/day for non-members

Organizers say pre-care and after-care options are available for $10.

To register or for more information, visit the Discovery Center website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured
Perryton Rangers
Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents
The votes are in and the City of Hereford will soon have a new sports complex.
Hereford passes proposal for $6.5 million sports complex
(Source: Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis)
Clovis zoo announces passing of Jael the giraffe
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town

Latest News

Amarillo Area CASA is teaming up with the Amarillo Police Department for its Cops for CASA Toy...
Amarillo Area CASA, APD team up for ‘Cops for CASA’ toy, gift card drive
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting public meetings in Stratford and Texhoma this...
TxDOT hosting public meetings in Stratford, Texhoma to talk about U.S. 54 project
Ruben makes a stop at the Roberts County Museum and learns how they bring Miami’s past to life.
Ruben on the Road: Roberts County Museum giving a glimpse into Miami’s past