Randall County District Attorney releases statement on Brewer execution

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County District Attorney Robert Love has released a statement following Brent Brewer’s execution November 9.

Brent Ray Brewer spent decades on death row for the April 1990 murder of 66-year-old Robert Laminack.

At 6:23 p.m. Nov. 9, Brewer was injected with a lethal dose of pentobarbital. According to the District Attorney’s Facebook post, he died 15 minutes later.

“Our office hopes the Laminack family will finally be able to obtain some measure of closure to the nightmare which began for them nearly 34 years ago,” said District Attorney Robert Love.

According to the District Attorney’s post, three different Randall County District Attorneys and the Texas Attorney General’s Office battled in multiple courts at the trial and appellate level to ensure the case reached the ending two separate juries believed was the appropriate outcome.

Laminack was the owner of Amarillo Floor Company on South Western Street when he stopped to assist Brewer and Kristie Nystrom, who asked him for a ride to the Salvation Army.

While in the car, Brewer robbed and stabbed Laminack to death.

Nystrom is serving life in prison for her role in the killing.

