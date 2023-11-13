Who's Hiring?
Quiet Week Ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST
Some of you, mainly in the southwest, are waking up to some foggy conditions on your Monday morning. Fog could spread a little further north as we head into the mid-morning hours, however, it should all clear out later today. After that, expect partly cloudy skies and relatively light winds, with highs just a tick above normal around 64°. We’ll see partly cloudy and warm conditions for the better part of this week, with no extremes on any part of the spectrum, be that winds or temperatures. Now, looking ahead into the weekend and next week, we could see an uptick in rain chances with a hopefully more active pattern.

