Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County unanimously votes to continue conducting elections electronically

A resolution was presented in court in favor of bringing back paper ballots due to cost and complexity of electronic voting machines.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A resolution was presented in court in favor of bringing back paper ballots due to cost and complexity of electronic voting machines.

The court heard from residents for and against the request.

“I certainly was interested in hearing everybody’s position on it and gave it some careful thought. I asked some questions about it and I think at this point, the court came to the right decision as far as leaving the system the same,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner Precinct Three.

Potter County believes in the safety and accuracy of electronic voting systems, providing residents with the quickest results.

“We have a very good system, a very reliable system that works and you can’t justify just throwing that away and going back to paper ballots,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

Commissioners agreed to keep voting methods the same and believe public education and transparency will help increase confidence in election honesty.

“We try to be as transparent as possible while still protecting the secrecy of the ballot. We have poll watchers, we also have state inspectors that come for almost every election on Election Day, they will go to our sites,” said Christy Benge, Potter County elections administrator.

Benge encourages residents interested in learning more about voter methods to contact the Potter County Elections Administration Office.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured
The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
(Source: Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis)
Clovis zoo announces passing of Jael the giraffe

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Panhandle football team tells us about being part of a high scoring game
SPORTS DRIVE: Panhandle football team tells us about being part of a high scoring game
Vexus Fiber
Vexus Fiber outage impacting Amarillo and Pampa areas
Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Randall County District Attorney releases statement on Brewer execution
WTAMU logo
O’Keeffe letters to be added to WT’s Cornette Library permanent collection