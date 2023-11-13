Potter County unanimously votes to continue conducting elections electronically

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A resolution was presented in court in favor of bringing back paper ballots due to cost and complexity of electronic voting machines.

The court heard from residents for and against the request.

“I certainly was interested in hearing everybody’s position on it and gave it some careful thought. I asked some questions about it and I think at this point, the court came to the right decision as far as leaving the system the same,” said John Coffee, Potter County Commissioner Precinct Three.

Potter County believes in the safety and accuracy of electronic voting systems, providing residents with the quickest results.

“We have a very good system, a very reliable system that works and you can’t justify just throwing that away and going back to paper ballots,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

Commissioners agreed to keep voting methods the same and believe public education and transparency will help increase confidence in election honesty.

“We try to be as transparent as possible while still protecting the secrecy of the ballot. We have poll watchers, we also have state inspectors that come for almost every election on Election Day, they will go to our sites,” said Christy Benge, Potter County elections administrator.

Benge encourages residents interested in learning more about voter methods to contact the Potter County Elections Administration Office.

