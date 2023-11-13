Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Wheeler County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says it happened this morning around 8:15 a.m. on I-40, four miles east of Shamrock.

Preliminary investigation shows that westbound lanes were blocked and closed by a crash of a pickup towing a trailer that jack-knifed.

DPS says there was a line of traffic for almost a mile because of this crash.

26-year-old Parampreet Singh Deol who was driving a semi, failed to control speed and hit another semi from behind, which caused a chain reaction, with four semi trucks involved in the pile up.

DPS says Deol was pronounced dead on the scene and a passenger in the sleeper berth was also ‘seriously injured’ during the crash.

The drivers of the other three semi trucks all received minor to moderate injuries as a result of the crash, according to DPS.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.