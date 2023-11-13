Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured

Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and drive
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead and several others are injured after a crash in Wheeler County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says it happened this morning around 8:15 a.m. on I-40, four miles east of Shamrock.

Preliminary investigation shows that westbound lanes were blocked and closed by a crash of a pickup towing a trailer that jack-knifed.

DPS says there was a line of traffic for almost a mile because of this crash.

26-year-old Parampreet Singh Deol who was driving a semi, failed to control speed and hit another semi from behind, which caused a chain reaction, with four semi trucks involved in the pile up.

DPS says Deol was pronounced dead on the scene and a passenger in the sleeper berth was also ‘seriously injured’ during the crash.

The drivers of the other three semi trucks all received minor to moderate injuries as a result of the crash, according to DPS.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perryton Rangers
Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Canadian's Camren Cavalier shines in victory over Littlefield.
Camren Cavalier posts unreal 9 TD performance in first half in playoff opener
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Officials investigating fire at Dollar General on East Hastings
Officials investigating fire at Dollar General on East Hastings

Latest News

The votes are in and the City of Hereford will soon have a new sports complex.
Hereford passes proposal for $6.5 million sports complex
Texas A&M regents voted this week to move forward with a $30 million construction project that...
Texas A&M regents vote to move research, extension center to WT campus
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Joey Read tells us about team leaders through the season
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Joey Read tells us about team leaders through the season
Plains Dairy has donated a supply of chocolate milk and water, gift valued at $263,000, to...
Plains Dairy donates gift worth $263,000 to support AC, athletes