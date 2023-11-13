Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Parents of Michigan school shooter will have separate trials, judge says

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022. Two former school board officials said Monday, Nov, 28, that policies and procedures that could have prevented a mass shooting that left four students dead at the Michigan high school last year were approved earlier but never implemented.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a Michigan school shooter will have separate trials for their alleged roles in the deaths of four students, a judge said Monday.

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley had presented a united defense for two years. But their lawyers asked for separate trials after prosecutors shared new evidence.

“It is apparent that a conflict exists,” wrote Mariell Lehman, who represents James Crumbley.

Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews granted the request, though it wasn’t immediately clear who would go first. The Crumbleys had been preparing for a Jan. 23 trial.

Ethan Crumbley, 17, killed four fellow students at Oxford High School in November 2021 and wounded six more students and a staff member. He pleaded guilty and faces a possible life sentence on Dec. 8.

The parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They are accused of contributing to the tragedy by making a gun accessible to their son at home and ignoring his mental health needs.

Prosecutors said the Crumbleys have a constitutional right to separate trials, though they noted that two trials will be tough for victims’ families and shooting survivors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured
The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
(Source: Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis)
Clovis zoo announces passing of Jael the giraffe

Latest News

FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Jury in Breonna Taylor federal civil rights trial opens deliberations in case of ex-officer
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
A K-9 died after a crash occurred in the City of Franklin Saturday morning, according to Ohio...
K-9 officer dies after Jeep driving wrong way collides with police cruiser
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant, Donald Trump Jr., appears during the...
Donald Trump Jr. exuberantly lauds dad’s real estate exploits as civil fraud trial shifts to defense