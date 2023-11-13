O’Keeffe letters to be added to WT’s Cornette Library permanent collection

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Unpublished letters of artist Georgia O’Keeffe will be added to the permanent collection of WTAMU’s Cornette Library during an event on O’Keeffe’s 136th birthday.

The Friends of the Cornette Library event will be on Nov 15 at 6 p.m. at WTAMU’s Blackburn Room, with refreshments to follow in the Texas Poet’s Corner, both located on the library’s second floor.

This event is free and the public is invited to attend.

Dr. Amy Von Lintel, WT professor of art history and director of gender studies, will speak at the event. Von Lintel is an expert in O’Keeffe’s time in Texas and published two works about O’Keeffe.

Six letters were inside a briefcase given to Von Lintel by Jan Minton, a Canyon woman and granddaughter of Ted Reid, a friend and former love interest of O’Keeffe’s.

“Jan felt that because her grandfather and O’Keeffe met at WT, that the materials should stay in the WT collection, so we thought Cornette Special Collections was a perfect place to preserve them,” said Von Lintel.

