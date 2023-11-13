Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

O’Keeffe letters to be added to WT’s Cornette Library permanent collection

WTAMU logo
WTAMU logo(WTAMU)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Unpublished letters of artist Georgia O’Keeffe will be added to the permanent collection of WTAMU’s Cornette Library during an event on O’Keeffe’s 136th birthday.

The Friends of the Cornette Library event will be on Nov 15 at 6 p.m. at WTAMU’s Blackburn Room, with refreshments to follow in the Texas Poet’s Corner, both located on the library’s second floor.

This event is free and the public is invited to attend.

Dr. Amy Von Lintel, WT professor of art history and director of gender studies, will speak at the event. Von Lintel is an expert in O’Keeffe’s time in Texas and published two works about O’Keeffe.

Six letters were inside a briefcase given to Von Lintel by Jan Minton, a Canyon woman and granddaughter of Ted Reid, a friend and former love interest of O’Keeffe’s.

“Jan felt that because her grandfather and O’Keeffe met at WT, that the materials should stay in the WT collection, so we thought Cornette Special Collections was a perfect place to preserve them,” said Von Lintel.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured
Perryton Rangers
Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents
The votes are in and the City of Hereford will soon have a new sports complex.
Hereford passes proposal for $6.5 million sports complex
(Source: Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis)
Clovis zoo announces passing of Jael the giraffe
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town

Latest News

(Source: KFDA)
Northwest Texas Healthcare System and High Plains Food Bank offering a diabetes support group
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Gov. Abbott announces $15K reward for information on deadly flea market shooting
The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead