Northwest Texas Healthcare System and High Plains Food Bank offering a diabetes support group

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) has partnered with the High Plains Food Bank to offer a diabetes support group.

Beginning Nov 16, the High Plains Food Bank will be hosting a monthly educational support group from noon to 1 p.m. for those diagnosed with diabetes.

More in 37 million Americans have been diagnosed with Diabetes, meaning that almost 1 in 2 people have diabetes or prediabetes.

“Education is key when learning to manage your diabetes and NWTHS is committed to offering resources and welcomes opportunities to partner with other organizations as we fight to end diabetes,” said Amanda Ast, diabetes educator at NWTHS,

For more information, you can visit NWTHS’s Diabetes Center website.

