New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town

Old Tascosa Brewing Company

The Old Tascosa Brewing Company is opening soon with a family-friendly environment.

It’s been a long process for Old Tascosa but in the next few weeks, it will finally be open to the public.

The brewing company focuses on traditional styles of beer with a back-to-basics approach.

Old Tascosa Brewing Company wants to bring people to the historic district and increase tourism.

“There’s a lot of really great places on 6th street but I think that we bring the craft beer crowd,” said Matt Welch, President Brew Master of Old Tascosa Brewing Company. “A little bit different demographic to the area and on top of it a little bit more of a tourist draw.”

The business on 6th Street aims for a family-friendly atmosphere offering beer, wine, craft sodas, and snacks with rotating food trucks.

Salad Barn

Salad Barn’s goal is to serve the community fresh, healthy food.

Their salads are customizable with 50 toppings, six different types of lettuce, and 17 dressings. Any salad can also be made into a hot or cold wrap.

“We have no sugar inside this restaurant so really the goal of building this menu, and we did, we built this menu, we hand crafted it, was to make a place where people could eat healthy food that tastes good,” said Milly Denson, manager at Salad Barn.

Salad Barn also has smoothies and every morning their juices are made fresh with fruits and vegetables.

