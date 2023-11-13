Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, dies at age 86

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York.(AP/Julie Jacobson)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge and the older sister of Donald Trump, has died at the age of 86, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported Barry died at her Upper East Side Manhattan home, and her body was found Monday.

A former prosecutor, she was selected by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 for the Federal District Court in New Jersey, CNN reported. President Bill Clinton nominated her to the 3rd Court of Appeals in 1999, and she retired in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured
Perryton Rangers
Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents
The votes are in and the City of Hereford will soon have a new sports complex.
Hereford passes proposal for $6.5 million sports complex
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting

Latest News

Ruben makes a stop at the Roberts County Museum and learns how they bring Miami’s past to life.
Ruben on the Road: Roberts County Museum giving a glimpse into Miami’s past
FILE - Members of the Vegas Golden Knights pose with the Stanley Cup after the Knights...
LIVE: Biden welcomes Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights to White House
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift changes ‘Karma’ lyrics to reference Travis Kelce when he attends concert
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
White House releases plan to grow radio spectrum access, with possible benefits for internet, drones