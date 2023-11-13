Who's Hiring?
Clovis zoo announces passing of Jael the giraffe

(Source: Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Jael, the giraffe at the Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis, has passed away over the weekend.

A city of Clovis press release made the announcement on Saturday.

Jael was a Rothschild’s giraffe and was born in July of 2001. She recently gave birth to Jerrica, who is housed at the giraffe enclosure which was constructed for them at the zoo.

Giraffes in zoos have a lifespan of around 20 to 25 years, officials said, so Jael lived a long and fulfilling life at the Clovis zoo.

The city of Clovis and Hillcrest Park Zoo are actively investigating the cause of her passing.

Preliminary examinations are underway and officials are working closely with veterinary experts.

“While this is a difficult time for all of us at Hillcrest Park Zoo and the City of Clovis, we would like to continue to assure the community that the well-being of our animals is our top priority,” said Stephanie Chavez, curator of Hillcrest Park Zoo. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jael’s passing, and we will keep the public informed as we gather more information.”

A Rothschild’s giraffe, named after the famous British zoologist Lord Walter Rothschild, is a a unique and endangered species known for their distinctive markings and towering stature.

