Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest related to a Sunday shooting near N.E. 12th Ave.

Police say on Sunday around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of N.E. 12th Ave near Heather Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered 23-year-old Aung Oo had been shot just outside his car.

Despite immediate life-saving measures by paramedics and fire personnel, officials say Oo was taken to an area hospital and later was pronounced dead.

Amarillo police say the person of interest was last seen on foot in the Eastridge area around Heather Street.

The person is described as a man with a thin build, wearing an olive-green jacket over a gray hoodies, light blue denim jeans with tears or distressing in the front, black, white and red tennis shoes and a black mask-type face covering.

Anyone with any information on the incident are asked to contact the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or by using the P3 Tips app.

