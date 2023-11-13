Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo police looking for person of interest in Sunday shooting that left 1 dead

The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person...
The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest related to a Sunday shooting near N.E. 12th Ave.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department’s Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest related to a Sunday shooting near N.E. 12th Ave.

Police say on Sunday around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of N.E. 12th Ave near Heather Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered 23-year-old Aung Oo had been shot just outside his car.

Despite immediate life-saving measures by paramedics and fire personnel, officials say Oo was taken to an area hospital and later was pronounced dead.

Amarillo police say the person of interest was last seen on foot in the Eastridge area around Heather Street.

The person is described as a man with a thin build, wearing an olive-green jacket over a gray hoodies, light blue denim jeans with tears or distressing in the front, black, white and red tennis shoes and a black mask-type face covering.

Anyone with any information on the incident are asked to contact the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit or call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or by using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS urges drivers to eliminate distractions, monitor road conditions and not drink and...
Pile up in Wheeler County leaves one man dead, others injured
Perryton Rangers
Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents
The votes are in and the City of Hereford will soon have a new sports complex.
Hereford passes proposal for $6.5 million sports complex
(Source: Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis)
Clovis zoo announces passing of Jael the giraffe
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town

Latest News

Amarillo Area CASA is teaming up with the Amarillo Police Department for its Cops for CASA Toy...
Amarillo Area CASA, APD team up for ‘Cops for CASA’ toy, gift card drive
New in Amarillo: Businesses bringing brewing to 6th street and healthy options to town
New in Amarillo: Businesses bring brewing to 6th Street and healthy options to town
The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting public meetings in Stratford and Texhoma this...
TxDOT hosting public meetings in Stratford, Texhoma to talk about U.S. 54 project
Registration is open for the Don Harrington Discovery Center’s two-day Friendsgiving Day Camp...
Registration open for Discovery Center Friendsgiving Day Camp