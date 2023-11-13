Amarillo Area CASA, APD team up for ‘Cops for CASA’ toy, gift card drive

Who's Hiring?
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is teaming up with the Amarillo Police Department for its Cops for CASA Toy and Gift Card Drive starting this week.

According to a press release, last year, the seven counties Amarillo Area CASA serves had nearly 900 children experiencing foster care. CASA was able to provide advocacy to nearly 300 children and aims to ensure each of those children experience a Merry Christmas.

Event organizers will be collecting gift cards and toys in the Northern Tool and Equipment parking lot, 2403 S. Soncy Rd, on the following days:

  • Thursday, Nov. 16, 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 17, 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Gift cards and toys can also be dropped off from now until Nov. 29 at the following places:

Starbucks

  • 1371 W. Wilson St. in Borger
  • 3240 S. Soncy Rd. in Amarillo
  • 5140 S. Coulter St. in Amarillo
  • 5501 Plum Creek Dr. in Amarillo
  • 2335 Georgia St. in Amarillo
  • 8619 Canyon Dr. in Amarillo
  • 3512 E. I-40 in Amarillo

El Camino Dining Room

  • 225 US-87 in Tulia

Amarillo Police Department

  • 200 S.E. 3rd Ave. in Amarillo

Budweiser Distributing of Amarillo

  • 100 S. Philadelphia St. in Amarillo

CB Boutique, LLC

  • 2820 Virginia Cir. in Amarillo

For more information, visit the Amarillo Area CASA website.

