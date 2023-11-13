Amarillo Area CASA, APD team up for ‘Cops for CASA’ toy, gift card drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is teaming up with the Amarillo Police Department for its Cops for CASA Toy and Gift Card Drive starting this week.

According to a press release, last year, the seven counties Amarillo Area CASA serves had nearly 900 children experiencing foster care. CASA was able to provide advocacy to nearly 300 children and aims to ensure each of those children experience a Merry Christmas.

Event organizers will be collecting gift cards and toys in the Northern Tool and Equipment parking lot, 2403 S. Soncy Rd, on the following days:

Thursday, Nov. 16, 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17, 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Gift cards and toys can also be dropped off from now until Nov. 29 at the following places:

Starbucks

1371 W. Wilson St. in Borger

3240 S. Soncy Rd. in Amarillo

5140 S. Coulter St. in Amarillo

5501 Plum Creek Dr. in Amarillo

2335 Georgia St. in Amarillo

8619 Canyon Dr. in Amarillo

3512 E. I-40 in Amarillo

El Camino Dining Room

225 US-87 in Tulia

Amarillo Police Department

200 S.E. 3rd Ave. in Amarillo

Budweiser Distributing of Amarillo

100 S. Philadelphia St. in Amarillo

CB Boutique, LLC

2820 Virginia Cir. in Amarillo

For more information, visit the Amarillo Area CASA website.

