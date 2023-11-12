Tarleton State rallies from 16-point, 4th-quarter deficit to beat Abilene Christian 31-30

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for three touchdowns and Tarleton State rallied from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Abilene Christian 31-30 on Saturday.

Tarleton State trailed 30-14 with 14:57 left in the fourth quarter. Adrian Guzman capped a 12-play, 63-yard drive with a short field goal to get within two touchdowns and the Texans added touchdown-scoring drives of one and two plays. Britten scored on a 1-yard run after Benjamin Omayebu's 67-yard reception.

After Abilene Christian fumbled, Britten ran it in from the 17 — for his 17th touchdown of the season — and Adrian Guzman made the go-ahead extra point. Britten has scored a TD in 10 of 11 games.

Tarleton State (8-3, 4-2 United Athletic Conference) matched its longest winning streak at the Division I level with four straight. The Texans already had their most wins in a single season, with seven, since becoming a Division I program.

Abilene Christian (5-5, 3-3), separated from Tarleton by about 90 miles on I-20, was led by Maverick McIvor's two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing.

