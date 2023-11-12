Who's Hiring?
Randall looking to defend its state title after intense regional final win over Stephenville

Randall advances to the state tournament looking to defend its state title
Randall advances to the state tournament looking to defend its state title(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders volleyball team advances back to the UIL state tournament in hopes of defending their state title after beating Stephenville Saturday afternoon in the Region 1-4A Regional Finals, 3-1.

The Lady Raiders have dominated each round this postseason, but they met their match in the regional finals against Stephenville.

Randall fell in a nail biting set one, 25-22. It was set two that the momentum shifted as the Lady Raiders took set two, 25-13 and set three, 25-15.

Now up 2-1 going into the fourth set, Stephenville started to battle back and gave the Lady Raiders a run for their money. In a back and forth set, with everyone in the stands on their feet, Randall sealed the deal with a huge kill from Jordyn Gove to take the fourth set, in a high-scoring affair, 32-30.

Randall will join Celina, Salado, and Davenport in Garland, Tx for the 4A UIL state volleyball tournament starting Thursday.

Randall will play Salado at 7:00 p.m. in the 4A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Tx.

If the Lady Raiders advance to the state championship game, that will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1:00 p.m.

