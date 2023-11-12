Randall looking to defend its state title after intense regional final win over Stephenville

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders volleyball team advances back to the UIL state tournament in hopes of defending their state title after beating Stephenville Saturday afternoon in the Region 1-4A Regional Finals, 3-1.

The Lady Raiders have dominated each round this postseason, but they met their match in the regional finals against Stephenville.

Randall fell in a nail biting set one, 25-22. It was set two that the momentum shifted as the Lady Raiders took set two, 25-13 and set three, 25-15.

Now up 2-1 going into the fourth set, Stephenville started to battle back and gave the Lady Raiders a run for their money. In a back and forth set, with everyone in the stands on their feet, Randall sealed the deal with a huge kill from Jordyn Gove to take the fourth set, in a high-scoring affair, 32-30.

Randall will join Celina, Salado, and Davenport in Garland, Tx for the 4A UIL state volleyball tournament starting Thursday.

Randall will play Salado at 7:00 p.m. in the 4A state semifinals at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Tx.

If the Lady Raiders advance to the state championship game, that will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1:00 p.m.

