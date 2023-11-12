Who's Hiring?
Pleasant Weather

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight will feature clear skies and lows dipping into the mid to upper 30′s. Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the weekend and most of the first half of the work week. Daytime highs will build more into the mid to upper 60′s tomorrow through Tuesday, before the 70′s look to return to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. A dry weather pattern looks to dominate the region for the next several days with no significant rain in the foreseeable future.

