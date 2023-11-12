A Pleasant Stretch of Weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! Highs today will likely be a few degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday, likely topping out in the mid to upper 60′s. With calm winds and sunny skies, the day will be almost perfect for outdoor activities. That theme will continue for the next several days, with highs staying steady in the mid to upper 60′s through Tuesday, before the 70′s looks to return on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances look minimal as dry weather look to persist for the next 3-5+ days.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.