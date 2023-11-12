Dry and Warm

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lots of sunshine was in the area today as skies stayed mostly clear, helping temperatures warm into the upper 60′s for most of the area. Skies will stay clear going into tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the upper 30′s. Skies will stay mostly clear through Tuesday with temperatures staying steady in the mid to upper 60′s. Southwest winds will return on Wednesday which will aid in a warm-up, where 70′s looks likely for Wednesday and Thursday. A cooldown and a possible rain chance will enter for Friday and the weekend.

