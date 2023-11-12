Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Dry and Warm

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lots of sunshine was in the area today as skies stayed mostly clear, helping temperatures warm into the upper 60′s for most of the area. Skies will stay clear going into tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the upper 30′s. Skies will stay mostly clear through Tuesday with temperatures staying steady in the mid to upper 60′s. Southwest winds will return on Wednesday which will aid in a warm-up, where 70′s looks likely for Wednesday and Thursday. A cooldown and a possible rain chance will enter for Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perryton Rangers
Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Canadian's Camren Cavalier shines in victory over Littlefield.
Camren Cavalier posts unreal 9 TD performance in first half in playoff opener
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Officials investigating fire at Dollar General on East Hastings
Officials investigating fire at Dollar General on East Hastings

Latest News

Sunday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Pleasant Stretch of Weather
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Pleasant Weather
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner