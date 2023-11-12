Who's Hiring?
Carpenter’s punt return score sparks UTSA to 34-14 victory over Rice

Chris Carpenter returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown in the middle of a 21-point third quarter and UTSA pulled away in the second half to beat Rice 34-14
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Chris Carpenter returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown in the middle of a 21-point third quarter and UTSA pulled away in the second half to beat Rice 34-14 on Saturday night.

Chase Allen kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter and Frank Harris had a 6-yard touchdown toss to Joshua Cephus with 57 seconds left before halftime to give UTSA (7-3, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) a 10-0 lead. However, AJ Padgett needed just four plays before connecting with Luke McCaffrey for a 27-yard touchdown 35 seconds later and Rice (4-6, 2-4) trailed by three at halftime.

The Roadrunners broke the game open in the third quarter. Robert Henry capped a nine-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put UTSA up 17-7. Carpenter followed with his punt return, Rocko Griffin ran it in from a yard out and UTSA took a 31-7 lead into the final quarter.

Freshman Tate Sandell kicked his first career field goal — a 47-yarder with 5:09 left to play to complete the scoring for UTSA. Padgett connected with Landon Ransom-Goelz for a 22-yard touchdown with 1:11 remaining for the Owls.

Harris completed 15 of 24 passes for 175 yards for the Roadrunners. Griffin carried 12 times for 81 yards.

Padgett totaled 182 yards on 17-of-28 passing for the Owls.

