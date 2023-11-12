Bushland Lady Falcons punch their 5th consecutive trip to state with sweep over Peaster in regional finals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons volleyball team swept the Peaster Greyhounds Saturday afternoon in the Region 1 3A Regional Final to punch their fifth consecutive to Garland, Tx for the UIL state tournament.

The Lady Falcons have flown right through the playoffs thus far, and this match was no different.

Bushland came out in set one and dominated 25-6 and kept the momentum up their entire contest.

The Lady Falcons won set two 25-14 and finished off the sweep with a 25-15 win in set three.

Bushland will join the defending 3A state champions Gunter, Central Heights, and Columbus in Garland on Thursday for the 3A state semifinals.

Last year, the Lady Falcons fell in the state title game to Gunter.

Starting this upcoming Thursday, Bushland will be on the hunt for its seventh state title in school history.

Bushland will take on Central Heights in the 3A semifinal round Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Tx.

If the Lady Falcons advance to the state championship game, that will be Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11:00 a.m.

