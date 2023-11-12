Who's Hiring?
Astros will promote bench coach Joe Espada to be manager, replacing Dusty Baker, AP source says

Joe Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press
FILE - Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada watches batting practice ahead of Game 2 of...
FILE - Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada watches batting practice ahead of Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team hadn’t announced the decision. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)(AP)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST
HOUSTON (AP) — Joe Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team hadn’t announced the decision. The Astros have a news conference schedule for Monday morning.

Espada will take over for Dusty Baker, who retired last month.

This will be the first managerial position for the 48-year-old Espada, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018.

Espada began his coaching career in the Marlins organization, working in the minors until moving to the big-league club as the third base coach in 2010.

He remained with the Marlins through the 2013 season before taking a job as a special assistant to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He joined the Yankees coaching staff in 2015 and worked as their infield and third base coach through the 2017 season.

Espada, who was born in Puerto Rico, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the 1996 amateur draft and spent nine seasons in the minors. He advanced to Triple-A as a player, but retired at age 29 after failing to reach the majors before beginning his coaching career.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

FILE - Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada talks with first baseman Jose Abreu before Opening...
FILE - Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada talks with first baseman Jose Abreu before Opening Day against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Houston. Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, Nov. 13, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team hadn’t announced the decision. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox, File)(AP)
FILE - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. answers questions from the media during a...
FILE - Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. answers questions from the media during a baseball press conference announcing his retirement, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Joe Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, Nov. 13, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press. The Astros have a news conference scheduled for Monday at noon EST. Espada will take over for Baker, who retired last month. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)(AP)

