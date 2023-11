AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The weather disturbance that brought some light rain to the Panhandle on Friday will pull away for the weekend. Look for clearing skies through the day on Saturday and temperatures will warm through the 60s to near 70° on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies for the week ahead with temperatures approaching 80° by the end of next week.

