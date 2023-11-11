Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first round of the UIL Texas Football State Championships has come and gone, and 20 teams from the Texas Panhandle claimed bi-district titles. Here are the all of the winners from the Texas Panhandle and their opponents in the area round. Area round dates, times and locations will be updated when announced.

Classification 5A - Division I

Team Bi-District Result Area Round Opponent Date Time Location Amarillo High W 49-0 vs. Bel Air Red Oak Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Tascosa W 50-25 vs. Del Valle Northwest Friday, November 17 TBD TBD

Classification 4A - Division I

Team Bi-District Result Area Round Opponent Date Time Location Canyon W 51-33 vs. Wichita Falls Estacado Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Randall W 48-28 vs. Burkburnett Brownwood Friday, November 17 TBD TBD

Classification 4A - Division II

Team Bi-District Result Area Round Opponent Date Time Location West Plains W 41-14 vs. Clint Graham Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Perryton W 58-27 vs. Fort Stockton Glen Rose Friday, November 17 TBD TBD

Classification 3A - Division I

Team Bi-District Result Area Round Opponent Date Time Location Dalhart W 40-28 vs. Denver City Paradise Friday, November 17 7:00 p.m. TBD Bushland W 59-13 vs. Brownfield Whitesboro Friday, November 17 TBD TBD

Classification 3A - Division II

Team Bi-District Result Area Round Opponent Date Time Location Canadian W 65-7 vs. Littlefield Early Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Childress W 28-6 vs. Abernathy Wall Friday, November 17 TBD TBD

Classification 2A - Division I

Team Bi-District Result Area Round Opponent Date Time Location Stratford W 61-6 vs. Sundown Stamford Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Farwell W 42-21 vs. Olton Sonora Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Panhandle W 93-54 vs. Tahoka* Hawley Friday, November 17 TBD TBD

Classification 2A - Division II

Team Bi-District Result Area Round Opponent Date Time Location Wellington W 44-6 vs. Vega Morton Friday, November 17 TBD Happy State Bank Stadium - Canyon, TX Sunray W 66-16 vs. Wheeler New Home Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Gruver W 49-14 vs. Shamrock Ralls Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Clarendon W 46-6 vs. Boys Ranch Seagraves Friday, November 17 TBD TBD

Classification 1A - Division I

Team Bi-District Result Area Round Opponent Date Time Location Springlake-Earth W 62-29 vs. Valley Miami/Nazareth Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Happy W 36-30 vs. Follett Knox City Friday, November 17 TBD TBD Miami W 50-30 vs. Nazareth Springlake-Earth Friday, November 17 TBD TBD

* Panhandle’s 93-54 win over Tahoka is reportedly the second-highest-scoring playoff game in the history of Texas high school football, per

Not all teams will move on. The following teams’ seasons are over, following losses in the bi-district round: Dumas, West Texas, Borger, Groom, Palo Duro, Valley, Follett, Spearman, Wheeler, Shamrock, Hereford and Friona.

