Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents

Perryton Rangers(Preston Moore)
By Preston Moore
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first round of the UIL Texas Football State Championships has come and gone, and 20 teams from the Texas Panhandle claimed bi-district titles. Here are the all of the winners from the Texas Panhandle and their opponents in the area round. Area round dates, times and locations will be updated when announced.

Classification 5A - Division I

TeamBi-District ResultArea Round OpponentDateTimeLocation
Amarillo HighW 49-0 vs. Bel AirRed OakFriday, November 17TBDTBD
TascosaW 50-25 vs. Del ValleNorthwestFriday, November 17TBDTBD

Classification 4A - Division I

TeamBi-District ResultArea Round OpponentDateTimeLocation
CanyonW 51-33 vs. Wichita FallsEstacadoFriday, November 17TBDTBD
RandallW 48-28 vs. BurkburnettBrownwoodFriday, November 17TBDTBD

Classification 4A - Division II

TeamBi-District ResultArea Round OpponentDateTimeLocation
West PlainsW 41-14 vs. ClintGrahamFriday, November 17TBDTBD
PerrytonW 58-27 vs. Fort StocktonGlen RoseFriday, November 17TBDTBD

Classification 3A - Division I

TeamBi-District ResultArea Round OpponentDateTimeLocation
DalhartW 40-28 vs. Denver CityParadiseFriday, November 177:00 p.m.TBD
BushlandW 59-13 vs. BrownfieldWhitesboroFriday, November 17TBDTBD

Classification 3A - Division II

TeamBi-District ResultArea Round OpponentDateTimeLocation
CanadianW 65-7 vs. LittlefieldEarlyFriday, November 17TBDTBD
ChildressW 28-6 vs. AbernathyWallFriday, November 17TBDTBD

Classification 2A - Division I

TeamBi-District ResultArea Round OpponentDateTimeLocation
StratfordW 61-6 vs. SundownStamfordFriday, November 17TBDTBD
FarwellW 42-21 vs. OltonSonoraFriday, November 17TBDTBD
PanhandleW 93-54 vs. Tahoka*HawleyFriday, November 17TBDTBD

Classification 2A - Division II

TeamBi-District ResultArea Round OpponentDateTimeLocation
WellingtonW 44-6 vs. VegaMortonFriday, November 17TBDHappy State Bank Stadium - Canyon, TX
SunrayW 66-16 vs. WheelerNew HomeFriday, November 17TBDTBD
GruverW 49-14 vs. ShamrockRallsFriday, November 17TBDTBD
ClarendonW 46-6 vs. Boys RanchSeagravesFriday, November 17TBDTBD

Classification 1A - Division I

TeamBi-District ResultArea Round OpponentDateTimeLocation
Springlake-EarthW 62-29 vs. ValleyMiami/NazarethFriday, November 17TBDTBD
HappyW 36-30 vs. FollettKnox CityFriday, November 17TBDTBD
MiamiW 50-30 vs. NazarethSpringlake-EarthFriday, November 17TBDTBD

* Panhandle’s 93-54 win over Tahoka is reportedly the second-highest-scoring playoff game in the history of Texas high school football, per

Not all teams will move on. The following teams’ seasons are over, following losses in the bi-district round: Dumas, West Texas, Borger, Groom, Palo Duro, Valley, Follett, Spearman, Wheeler, Shamrock, Hereford and Friona.

