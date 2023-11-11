Texas Panhandle high school football bi-district champions and area opponents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first round of the UIL Texas Football State Championships has come and gone, and 20 teams from the Texas Panhandle claimed bi-district titles. Here are the all of the winners from the Texas Panhandle and their opponents in the area round. Area round dates, times and locations will be updated when announced.
Classification 5A - Division I
|Team
|Bi-District Result
|Area Round Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Amarillo High
|W 49-0 vs. Bel Air
|Red Oak
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Tascosa
|W 50-25 vs. Del Valle
|Northwest
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 4A - Division I
|Team
|Bi-District Result
|Area Round Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Canyon
|W 51-33 vs. Wichita Falls
|Estacado
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Randall
|W 48-28 vs. Burkburnett
|Brownwood
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 4A - Division II
|Team
|Bi-District Result
|Area Round Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|West Plains
|W 41-14 vs. Clint
|Graham
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Perryton
|W 58-27 vs. Fort Stockton
|Glen Rose
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 3A - Division I
|Team
|Bi-District Result
|Area Round Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Dalhart
|W 40-28 vs. Denver City
|Paradise
|Friday, November 17
|7:00 p.m.
|TBD
|Bushland
|W 59-13 vs. Brownfield
|Whitesboro
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 3A - Division II
|Team
|Bi-District Result
|Area Round Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Canadian
|W 65-7 vs. Littlefield
|Early
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Childress
|W 28-6 vs. Abernathy
|Wall
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 2A - Division I
|Team
|Bi-District Result
|Area Round Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Stratford
|W 61-6 vs. Sundown
|Stamford
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Farwell
|W 42-21 vs. Olton
|Sonora
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Panhandle
|W 93-54 vs. Tahoka*
|Hawley
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 2A - Division II
|Team
|Bi-District Result
|Area Round Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Wellington
|W 44-6 vs. Vega
|Morton
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|Happy State Bank Stadium - Canyon, TX
|Sunray
|W 66-16 vs. Wheeler
|New Home
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Gruver
|W 49-14 vs. Shamrock
|Ralls
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Clarendon
|W 46-6 vs. Boys Ranch
|Seagraves
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
Classification 1A - Division I
|Team
|Bi-District Result
|Area Round Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Springlake-Earth
|W 62-29 vs. Valley
|Miami/Nazareth
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Happy
|W 36-30 vs. Follett
|Knox City
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
|Miami
|W 50-30 vs. Nazareth
|Springlake-Earth
|Friday, November 17
|TBD
|TBD
* Panhandle’s 93-54 win over Tahoka is reportedly the second-highest-scoring playoff game in the history of Texas high school football, per
Not all teams will move on. The following teams’ seasons are over, following losses in the bi-district round: Dumas, West Texas, Borger, Groom, Palo Duro, Valley, Follett, Spearman, Wheeler, Shamrock, Hereford and Friona.
