A Slow but Steady Warm-Up

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! After a bit of an active Friday, things will be much quieter for our Veteran’s Day Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs building into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the weekend and most of the first half of the work week. Daytime highs will build more into the mid to upper 60′s through Tuesday, before the 70′s look to return to the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. A dry weather pattern looks to dominate the region for the next several days with no significant rain in the foreseeable future.

