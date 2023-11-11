Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Matthew Perry’s death certificate has reportedly been released.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the “Friends” actor’s official death certificate after he was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28, according to the New York Post.

The certificate states that Perry died at 4:17 p.m. at his Pacific Palisades home. His stepfather, “Dateline” journalist Keith Morrison, is listed as the person who provided details for his death certificate.

Perry was found unresponsive before first responders arrived at the home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to multiple reports, the 54-year-old was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. He was laid to rest at a private funeral on Nov. 3.

Perry’s cause of death remains “deferred” pending a toxicology report.

A spokesperson previously told People that an autopsy has been completed, but results are pending a toxicology report, which may take weeks to complete.

Once the toxicology report comes back and the coroner has more information, a cause of death will be determined.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County fire crews working structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
Officials: 78-year-old found dead in Friday morning structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Officials investigating fire at Dollar General on East Hastings
Officials investigating fire at Dollar General on East Hastings
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting

Latest News

FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire, says Israel’s battle against Hamas will continue
Pictured is Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas. Pope Francis on Saturday,...
Pope forcibly removes leading US conservative, Texas bishop Strickland
An animal rescue in North Carolina says it is working on saving a 4-month-old puppy who was...
‘We will do everything we can’: Rescue gets emergency care for neglected, abused puppy
Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in...
Biden lays wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier