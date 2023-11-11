Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

HIGHLIGHTS: Permian Panthers pounce on Pebble Hills, advance to second round

The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers rode a fast start to a 26-13 win over El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

Permian wins the Bi-District Championship, and gets revenge for last season’s 45-28 playoff loss to Pebble Hills.

The Panthers will play the #6 team in the state, North Crowley, next week in the area round.

Watch the video for highlights from Friday’s playoff win.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Potter County fire crews working structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
Officials: 78-year-old found dead in Friday morning structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 9 and 10

Latest News

THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: Game of the Week and 5A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: Game of the Week and 5A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: Pick Em, Hit of the Week, Play of the Week and Battle of the Bands
THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: 4A and 3A scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 12: 4A and 3A scores