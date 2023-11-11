Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

‘He had the biggest smile’: High school athletic trainer dies in crash heading home after game

Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school...
Sheffield High School athletic trainer Jason McGee recently died in a car crash, school officials said.(Sheffield High School)
By Javon Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - An Alabama high school athletic trainer died in a crash while on his way home from a basketball game earlier this week.

According to school officials, Jason McGee, a Sheffield High School athletic trainer, was killed Thursday evening in Luka, Mississippi.

McGee was reportedly traveling home from a varsity basketball game that night when the collision occurred.

“He had the biggest smile and the loudest laugh. We will all miss that terribly,” said Sheffield High School Athletic Director David Hufstedler.

McGee served as an athletic trainer for 16 years. The school administration said he was dedicated to all students regardless of what sport they played.

“The students knew he cared about them, and everyone loved him. I’m so very sorry that his family is going through this horrific tragedy along with our Sheffield City Schools family. He was well loved,” Hufstedler said.

Mississippi police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Potter County fire crews working structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
Officials: 78-year-old found dead in Friday morning structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
Clovis Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of 2 men in 2021
Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing 1 man, injuring 1 in 2021

Latest News

FILE -- Jelly Roll performs "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 8,...
Jelly Roll to perform concert for inmates at county jail in Michigan
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme
SAG-AFTRA signage is seen on the side of the offices in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023....
Hollywood actors union board approves strike-ending deal as leaders tout money gains and AI rights
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
4 people hurt in shootout on Alabama interstate, police say