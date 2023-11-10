Who's Hiring?
Wintry Mix, Pre-Weekend

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
At the time of writing, wintry mix is pushing in from the southwest. Light snow accumulation has been seen in eastern New Mexico, with light showers and sleet being seen as the system works its way to the northeast. In terms of moisture, little accumulation is possible, but many places around the region may get wet going into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will cool with this system, dropping us into the 30°s tonight. For Veteran’s Day tomorrow, clouds will clear by mid-morning, leaving conditions dry and quiet, with highs in the 60°s.

