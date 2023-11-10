Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wellington rolls to 44-6 win to eliminate Vega and advance to area round

VIDEO: Wellington rolls to 44-6 win to eliminate Vega and advance to area round
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets bounced back after losing to Clarendon last week to claim the bi-district round victory against Vega.

The Skyrockets got out to a 24-0 lead thanks to some strong play from senior running back Nixon Folk who rushed for one touchdown and threw for another in the first quarter.

Brenden Garcia, who was on the receiving end for Folk’s touchdown pass, finished with over 100 yards and two touchdowns. Travon Lewis posted the other three touchdowns in route to a huge 44-6 win.

Morton beat Lockey 31-22 on Thursday night, meaning Wellington and Morton will play in the area round next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Brent Ray Brewer, scheduled to be executed for the 1990 murder of an Amarillo man
Execution set for Thursday for man convicted in 1990 Amarillo murder
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
November 7 Election Results
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands

Latest News

Tanner Adams breaks free for an early touchdown in the Falcons win over Brownfield.
Fast start propels Bushland Falcons to dominant playoff win over Brownfield
Stratford's Julio Valdez celebrates touchdown in win over Sundown.
Stratford Elks move to 11-0 win bi-district round win over Sundown
Canadian's Camren Cavalier shines in victory over Littlefield.
Camren Cavalier posts unreal 9 TD performance in first half in playoff opener
Dalhart's Kyler Read steps up in the pocket and finds Orbin Hernandez for the TD in the second...
Kyler Read 5 TDs lead Dalhart to upset win over Denver City for second straight year