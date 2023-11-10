Who's Hiring?
Texas A&M regents vote to move research, extension center to WT campus

WT
Texas A&M regents voted this week to move forward with a $30 million construction project that will put the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center on the WT campus.
By Kevin Welch and Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Texas A&M regents voted this week to move forward with a $30 million construction project that will put the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center on the WT campus.

Plans call for the existing center’s employees to move from the Harrington Medical Center in Amarillo in the summer of 2025.

The new facility will join other recently constructed research facilities on the north side of the West Texas A&M University campus in Canyon.

