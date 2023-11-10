Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Andy Cavalier, Todd Winfrey and Joey Read
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Andy Cavalier, Todd Winfrey and Joey Read on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Andy Cavalier, Canadian Football Head Coach:

Canadian football head coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about the team’s performance during their bi-district win, who he thinks they might play and more!

Todd Winfrey, Canyon Football Head Coach:

Canyon football head coach Todd Winfrey tells us about his speech to players, how great it is to see the team’s grit play out and more!

Joey Read, Dalhart Football Head Coach:

Dalhart football head coach Joey Read chats with us about their win against Denver City, some players who led the team through the season and more!

