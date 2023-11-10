Rep. Ronny Jackson’s staff to hold office hours in Claude, Clarendon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours for next week in Claude and Clarendon.

Mobile office hours for Claude will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Claude City Hall, 115 Trice St.

Office hours for Clarendon will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Clarendon City Hall, 313 Sully St.

Constituents are encouraged to attend if they are needing assistance with a federal agency or to learn about the office’s services.

Staff ask visitors to bring all documentation if you require assistance with a federal agency case. No appointment is necessary.

Office hours also be held in Quanah (Hardeman County) and Saint Jo (Montague County). For office hour locations, visit Ronny Jackson’s website here.

