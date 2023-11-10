Who's Hiring?
Rep. Ronny Jackson’s staff to hold office hours in Claude, Clarendon

Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours for next week in Claude and Clarendon.
Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours for next week in Claude and Clarendon.(Facebook official photo)
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours for next week in Claude and Clarendon.

Mobile office hours for Claude will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Claude City Hall, 115 Trice St.

Office hours for Clarendon will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Clarendon City Hall, 313 Sully St.

Constituents are encouraged to attend if they are needing assistance with a federal agency or to learn about the office’s services.

Staff ask visitors to bring all documentation if you require assistance with a federal agency case. No appointment is necessary.

Office hours also be held in Quanah (Hardeman County) and Saint Jo (Montague County). For office hour locations, visit Ronny Jackson’s website here.

