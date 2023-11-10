Who's Hiring?
Potter County fire crews working structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire Friday morning near Loop 335 and Highway 136.

Potter County Fire-Rescue is working the fire. Officials said there was a partial collapse, but crews re-entered the structure as they work to put out the fire.

It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

We will update when more information is made available.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

