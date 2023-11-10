Potter County fire crews working structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire Friday morning near Loop 335 and Highway 136.

Potter County Fire-Rescue is working the fire. Officials said there was a partial collapse, but crews re-entered the structure as they work to put out the fire.

It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

