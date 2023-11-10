Plains Dairy donates gift worth $263,000 to support AC, athletes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Plains Dairy has donated a supply of chocolate milk and water, gift valued at $263,000, to support Amarillo College and AC Athletes.

According to a press release, included in the gift is a significant supply of chocolate milk and water specifically tailored to meet the nutrient-replacement and rehydration needs of AC athletes following their rigorous workouts.

To recognize the contribution, AC officials announced the concession stand at FirstBank Southwest Center will be known as Plains Dairy Concessions.

Officials say the college will also exclusively serve Plains Dairy products, tea and water sourced from its water-producing affiliate, Panhandle Pure Water at the Badger Cafe and at all special functions and meetings on AC campuses.

“As a part of our agreement with Plains Dairy and in gratitude for their extraordinary contributions, Amarillo College has committed to using their water and tea products exclusively on all our campuses,” said Linda Dominguez, corporate relations manager for the AC Foundation.

“It’s really great to see how community support for AC Athletics is growing,” said Badgers pitcher/outfielder Gabe Watson. “I think, thanks to the kind of support we’re getting from Plains Dairy, that in five years AC will have the best junior college athletics program in the county.”

