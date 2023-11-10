Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Plains Dairy donates gift worth $263,000 to support AC, athletes

Plains Dairy has donated a supply of chocolate milk and water, gift valued at $263,000, to...
Plains Dairy has donated a supply of chocolate milk and water, gift valued at $263,000, to support Amarillo College and AC Athletes.(Source: Amarillo College)
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Plains Dairy has donated a supply of chocolate milk and water, gift valued at $263,000, to support Amarillo College and AC Athletes.

According to a press release, included in the gift is a significant supply of chocolate milk and water specifically tailored to meet the nutrient-replacement and rehydration needs of AC athletes following their rigorous workouts.

To recognize the contribution, AC officials announced the concession stand at FirstBank Southwest Center will be known as Plains Dairy Concessions.

Officials say the college will also exclusively serve Plains Dairy products, tea and water sourced from its water-producing affiliate, Panhandle Pure Water at the Badger Cafe and at all special functions and meetings on AC campuses.

“As a part of our agreement with Plains Dairy and in gratitude for their extraordinary contributions, Amarillo College has committed to using their water and tea products exclusively on all our campuses,” said Linda Dominguez, corporate relations manager for the AC Foundation.

“It’s really great to see how community support for AC Athletics is growing,” said Badgers pitcher/outfielder Gabe Watson. “I think, thanks to the kind of support we’re getting from Plains Dairy, that in five years AC will have the best junior college athletics program in the county.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents state the child’s mother, 20-year-old Angel Varner, made several incriminating...
Court Documents: Amarillo woman admitted to ‘throwing baby’, causing baby’s death
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Canyon woman charged with murder after deadly shooting
Potter County fire crews working structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
Officials: 78-year-old found dead in Friday morning structure fire near Loop 335 and Highway 136
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
Clovis Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of 2 men in 2021
Clovis man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing 1 man, injuring 1 in 2021

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Joey Read tells us about team leaders through the season
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Joey Read tells us about team leaders through the season
Officials investigating fire at Dollar General on East Hastings
Officials investigating fire at Dollar General on East Hastings
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about team momentum going into postseason
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Andy Cavalier talks to us about team momentum going into postseason
Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours for next week in Claude and Clarendon.
Rep. Ronny Jackson’s staff to hold office hours in Claude, Clarendon