Parks and Recreation Department to close park restrooms for winterization

The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced it will begin closing and...
The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced it will begin closing and winterizing public restrooms in city parks starting Monday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department announced it will begin closing and winterizing public restrooms in city parks starting Monday.

All city park restrooms will reopen next year the week before Spring Break, according to a COA press release.

“Closing park restroom facilities during winter is part of the winterization process. This decision is driven by a commitment to safeguard these essential resources, the surrounding communities, and the individuals who rely on them,” said Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Kashuba. “While it is a difficult choice, it is made with the understanding that, unfortunately, many public park restrooms are at risk for significant damage due to cold and freezing temperatures. By taking this step, we can protect public resources.”

The city also closed public restrooms in city parks in 2019 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“City officials worked diligently to reopen city park restrooms after a long period of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kashuba. “The city wants to safeguard public restrooms over the winter to meet mayor and councilmember goals of allowing public access to these facilities in the spring.”

